US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown By Excelsio Media on November 10, 2025 Also in news, United States The US Senate moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel.
