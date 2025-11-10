Inicio > news > Several dead as Typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines Several dead as Typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines By Excelsio Media on November 10, 2025 Also in news, Philippines, World One of this year's most powerful storms in the Philippines, Super Typhoon Fung-wong has killed four people, authorities said, as they began assessing damage after its fury abated. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook