Several dead as Typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines

Several dead as Typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines

on Also in , ,
One of this year's most powerful storms in the Philippines, Super Typhoon Fung-wong has killed four people, authorities said, as they began assessing damage after its fury abated.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)