Inicio > economy > Global shares jump as investors eye potential end to US shutdown Global shares jump as investors eye potential end to US shutdown By Excelsio Media on November 10, 2025 Also in economy, United States Global shares rose on optimism that an end to the historic US government shutdown was in sight, while yields rose and the dollar nursed losses from last week.
