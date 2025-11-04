Inicio > Kentucky > UPS cargo plane with 3 aboard explodes on takeoff at Louisville airport UPS cargo plane with 3 aboard explodes on takeoff at Louisville airport By Excelsio Media on November 04, 2025 Also in Kentucky, news, United States, ups A large UPS cargo plane with three people aboard crashed Tuesday while taking off from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, igniting an explosion and massive fire. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook