Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump urges Republicans to vote to release Epstein files Trump urges Republicans to vote to release Epstein files By Excelsio Media on November 17, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, news, United States US President Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reversing his earlier resistance to such a move. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook