Major US airports to face 10% flight cut due to shutdown

Major US airports to face 10% flight cut due to shutdown

on Also in ,
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he would order a 10% cut in flights at 40 major airports in the US, citing air traffic control safety concerns as a government shutdown hit a record 36th day.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)