Major US airports to face 10% flight cut due to shutdown

By Excelsio Media on November 06, 2025

United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he would order a 10% cut in flights at 40 major airports in the US, citing air traffic control safety concerns as a government shutdown hit a record 36th day.
