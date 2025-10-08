Inicio > news > Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi win Nobel Prize in chemistry for molecular work Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi win Nobel Prize in chemistry for molecular work By Excelsio Media on October 08, 2025 Also in news, Nobel The trio share the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work in the development of metal–organic frameworks that dates back to 1989. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook