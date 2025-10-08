At least three killed, several missing in widespread flooding in northern Vietnam

At least three killed, several missing in widespread flooding in northern Vietnam

Evacuation efforts were underway in northern Vietnam Wednesday after torrential rains in the aftermath of typhoon Matmo triggered widespread flooding in the region, leaving three dead and several missing, authorities said.


