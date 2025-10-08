Inicio > news > At least three killed, several missing in widespread flooding in northern Vietnam At least three killed, several missing in widespread flooding in northern Vietnam By Excelsio Media on October 08, 2025 Also in news, Vietnam, World Evacuation efforts were underway in northern Vietnam Wednesday after torrential rains in the aftermath of typhoon Matmo triggered widespread flooding in the region, leaving three dead and several missing, authorities said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
