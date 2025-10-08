BMW shares drop after profit forecast cut

BMW shares drop after profit forecast cut

on Also in ,
BMW shares fell more than 9% after the luxury automaker cut its 2025 earnings forecast, citing delays in US and German customs refunds and continued weakness in China as trade tensions cloud its prospects.


Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)