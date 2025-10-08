Inicio > bmw > BMW shares drop after profit forecast cut BMW shares drop after profit forecast cut By Excelsio Media on October 08, 2025 Also in bmw, economy BMW shares fell more than 9% after the luxury automaker cut its 2025 earnings forecast, citing delays in US and German customs refunds and continued weakness in China as trade tensions cloud its prospects. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
