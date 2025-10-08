Inicio > economy > European steelmakers' shares rise on EU plan to cut steel quotas European steelmakers' shares rise on EU plan to cut steel quotas By Excelsio Media on October 08, 2025 Also in economy, European Union Shares in European steelmakers rose after the European Commission proposed cutting tariff-free steel import quotas by almost half as part of a plan to preserve viable steelmaking in the European Union. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook