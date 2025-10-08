European steelmakers' shares rise on EU plan to cut steel quotas

European steelmakers' shares rise on EU plan to cut steel quotas

on Also in ,
Shares in European steelmakers rose after the European Commission proposed cutting tariff-free steel import quotas by almost half as part of a plan to preserve viable steelmaking in the European Union.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)