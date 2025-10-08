Inicio > news > US airports hit by flight delays as govt shutdown continues US airports hit by flight delays as govt shutdown continues By Excelsio Media on October 08, 2025 Also in news, United States The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic control staffing shortages delayed flights for a second straight day at numerous US airports as the government shutdown continued. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook