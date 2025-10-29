Inicio > Israel > Israel says Hamas staged discovery of hostage remains in Gaza Israel says Hamas staged discovery of hostage remains in Gaza By Excelsio Media on October 29, 2025 Also in Israel, news The Associated Press has analyzed a video released by Israel accusing Hamas of staging the discovery of remains of a hostage in Gaza. The video shows a white body bag being thrown out of a damaged building into a dug out area. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook