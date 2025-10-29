Israel says Hamas staged discovery of hostage remains in Gaza

Israel says Hamas staged discovery of hostage remains in Gaza

The Associated Press has analyzed a video released by Israel accusing Hamas of staging the discovery of remains of a hostage in Gaza. The video shows a white body bag being thrown out of a damaged building into a dug out area.

