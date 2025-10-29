Inicio > economy > Mercedes reports plunge in Q3 operating profit, hit by job cuts Mercedes reports plunge in Q3 operating profit, hit by job cuts By Excelsio Media on October 29, 2025 Also in economy, Mercedes-Benz German carmaker Mercedes' operating profit plunged by more than two-thirds in the third quarter, hit by hundreds of millions of euros in redundancy payouts, as it faces intense competition in the US and China. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook