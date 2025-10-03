3 of 21 monkeys still on the loose after truck overturns in Mississippi

3 of 21 monkeys still on the loose after truck overturns in Mississippi

on Also in , ,
People searched the side of a Mississippi highway Wednesday afternoon after a truck carrying 21 research monkeys overturned there a day before and several monkeys escaped.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)