Amazon to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in AI push

Amazon to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in AI push

on Also in , ,
Amazon said it will reduce its global corporate workforce by about 14,000 people in a major shakeup driven in part by adoption of AI.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)