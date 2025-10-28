Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica: 'Life threatening damage'

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica: 'Life threatening damage'

on Also in , ,
Hurricane Melissa strengthened Tuesday as it crawled toward Jamaica, where officials and residents braced for catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides from the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)