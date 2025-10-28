Inicio > hurricane > Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica: 'Life threatening damage' Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica: 'Life threatening damage' By Excelsio Media on October 28, 2025 Also in hurricane, Jamaica, news Hurricane Melissa strengthened Tuesday as it crawled toward Jamaica, where officials and residents braced for catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides from the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook