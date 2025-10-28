Inicio > economy > Microsoft, OpenAI reach new deal valuing OpenAI at $500 billion Microsoft, OpenAI reach new deal valuing OpenAI at $500 billion By Excelsio Media on October 28, 2025 Also in economy, microsoft, tech Microsoft and OpenAI reached a deal to allow the ChatGPT maker to restructure itself into a public benefit corporation, valuing OpenAI at $500 billion and giving it more freedom in its business operations. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook