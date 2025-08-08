Canyon Fire forces thousands north of Los Angeles to evacuate

Canyon Fire forces thousands north of Los Angeles to evacuate

A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles ignited and spread quickly Thursday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The Canyon Fire grew to over 1.6 square miles (4.1 square kilometers) in less than three hours, according to authorities.

