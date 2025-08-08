Inicio > California > Canyon Fire forces thousands north of Los Angeles to evacuate Canyon Fire forces thousands north of Los Angeles to evacuate By Excelsio Media on August 08, 2025 Also in California, news, United States, wildfire A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles ignited and spread quickly Thursday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The Canyon Fire grew to over 1.6 square miles (4.1 square kilometers) in less than three hours, according to authorities. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
