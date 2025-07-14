Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

Flames roared through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.

