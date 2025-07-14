Inicio > Massachusetts > Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility By Excelsio Media on July 14, 2025 Also in Massachusetts, news, United States Flames roared through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
