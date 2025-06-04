Inicio > news > Zelenskiy suggests truce until meeting with Putin can be arranged Zelenskiy suggests truce until meeting with Putin can be arranged By Excelsio Media on June 04, 2025 Also in news, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed 'a ceasefire until the leaders meet,' adding that Kyiv would 'be grateful' for support from US President Donald Trump. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
