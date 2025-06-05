Inicio > BTS > The BTS effect: K-beauty brands target US despite tariffs The BTS effect: K-beauty brands target US despite tariffs By Excelsio Media on June 05, 2025 Also in BTS, economy On the back of the popularity for cultural exports such as K-Pop and their roaring online sales through Amazon, South Korea's cosmetic startups are making a big push to supply major US retailers. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook