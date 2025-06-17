Trump leaves G7 summit early due to Middle East situation

President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early due to the situation in the Middle East. Trump had earlier urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the US.

