Trump leaves G7 summit early due to Middle East situation

By Excelsio Media on June 17, 2025

President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early due to the situation in the Middle East. Trump had earlier urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the US.
