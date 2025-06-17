Inicio > Colombia > Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay is fighting 'most difficult battle,' wife says Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay is fighting 'most difficult battle,' wife says By Excelsio Media on June 17, 2025 Also in Colombia, World The wife of a conservative Colombian presidential hopeful, who was shot in the head, said on Monday her husband is "fighting the most difficult battle we have ever faced." Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
