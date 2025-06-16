Inicio > Israel > Netanyahu says Israeli Air Force controls Tehran airspace Netanyahu says Israeli Air Force controls Tehran airspace By Excelsio Media on June 16, 2025 Also in Israel, news, war Israel’s Netanyahu visited air force pilots of Tel Nof airbase and commended them on their work in Israel's offensive against Iran and said Israel would continue ‘until victory’. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
