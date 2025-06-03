Inicio > Meta > Meta signs power agreement with Constellation nuclear plant Meta signs power agreement with Constellation nuclear plant By Excelsio Media on June 03, 2025 Also in Meta, news, tech Meta says it has struck an agreement with Constellation Energy to keep one of the utility's reactors in Illinois operating for 20 years, in the Big Tech company's first such deal with a nuclear power plant. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook