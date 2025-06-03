Meta signs power agreement with Constellation nuclear plant

Meta signs power agreement with Constellation nuclear plant

Meta says it has struck an agreement with Constellation Energy to keep one of the utility's reactors in Illinois operating for 20 years, in the Big Tech company's first such deal with a nuclear power plant.

