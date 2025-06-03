More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN

More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN

The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of its civil war in 2023 has surpassed 4 million, UN refugee agency officials said, adding that many survivors faced inadequate shelter due to funding shortages.

