Inicio > Sudan > More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN By Excelsio Media on June 03, 2025 Also in Sudan, UN, war, World The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of its civil war in 2023 has surpassed 4 million, UN refugee agency officials said, adding that many survivors faced inadequate shelter due to funding shortages. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook