Life in Tel Aviv returns to normal while ceasefire between Israel and Iran holds

Life in Tel Aviv returns to normal while ceasefire between Israel and Iran holds

on Also in
Beaches in Tel Aviv were packed on Saturday while a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding after initially faltering.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)