At least 2 dead and 15 injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa
By Excelsio Media on June 28, 2025
Also in news, russia, Ukraine, war
Two people were killed and over a dozen injured after Russia attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa with drones overnight on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said.
