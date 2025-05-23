Inicio > Israel > 'Wrong side of history': Netanyahu on France, Canada, UK leaders 'Wrong side of history': Netanyahu on France, Canada, UK leaders By Excelsio Media on May 23, 2025 Also in Israel, news, World Two days after British Prime Minister Starmer, along with the leaders of France and Canada, repeated calls for a ceasefire among hostilities in Gaza, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu said the leaders were ‘on the wrong side of history’. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook