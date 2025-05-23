Facto: 1 in 3 people worldwide lacks access to safe drinking water.

Access to clean and safe drinking water remains one of the most pressing global challenges today. Despite technological advances and billions invested in infrastructure, over two billion people — roughly one-third of the world’s population — still do not have reliable access to safe water. This stark reality poses serious risks to public health, economic development, and social stability worldwide.





What it means

In 2024, over 2 billion people still live without safely managed drinking water. That’s 1 in every 3 people on Earth. Most affected are rural communities in low-income countries, but urban areas are also under increasing pressure.





- This isn’t just a humanitarian issue. Lack of clean water impacts:





- Public health (disease outbreaks, infant mortality)





- Education (children—especially girls—missing school)





- Workforce productivity (time lost collecting water)





Behind the number

The term “safely managed” means more than having a faucet—it includes reliable supply, no contamination, and access close to home. In many places, people have water, but it’s not safe to drink.





Meanwhile, in wealthier countries, overuse and pollution are putting future supplies at risk. Droughts in the U.S., Europe, and Australia are already forcing governments to rethink water use.





Why you should care

- Water scarcity doesn’t stay local. It triggers:





- Food insecurity (less irrigation)





- Migration patterns





- Global instability





Your daily habits matter more than you think.

Cutting 5 minutes from your shower can save 45 liters of water. 💧





Source: United Nations World Water Development Report



