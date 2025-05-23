Inicio > news > Russia, Ukraine free hundreds of prisoners in war's biggest swap Russia, Ukraine free hundreds of prisoners in war's biggest swap By Excelsio Media on May 23, 2025 Also in news, russia, Ukraine, war Russia and Ukraine each released 390 prisoners on Friday and said they would free more in the coming days, in what is expected to be the biggest prisoner swap of the war so far. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
