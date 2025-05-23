Russia, Ukraine free hundreds of prisoners in war's biggest swap

Russia, Ukraine free hundreds of prisoners in war's biggest swap

Russia and Ukraine each released 390 prisoners on Friday and said they would free more in the coming days, in what is expected to be the biggest prisoner swap of the war so far.

