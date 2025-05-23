These Are the Day’s News on X: May 23, 2025

From escalating trade tensions to breakthroughs in tech and entertainment, X is buzzing with the world’s top stories on May 23, 2025. Leading the conversation are Trump’s tariff threats, Tesla’s bold price target hike, and Arsenal’s injury woes, alongside cultural moments like Taylor Zakhar Perez’s rising star. Join the global discussion with #NewsOnX and share your perspective on today’s biggest headlines!



1. Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, Sparks Trade War Fears

President Trump’s announcement of a proposed 50% tariff on the European Union, effective June 1, 2025, has ignited fierce debate on X. Posted on Truth Social, Trump claimed the EU has been “difficult” and accused it of exploiting U.S. trade, prompting users to speculate on economic fallout, with some predicting higher consumer prices and others defending the move as a bold stance. What’s your take on how these tariffs could reshape global trade?





2. Wedbush Raises Tesla Price Target to $500, Signals Autonomous Driving Boom

Analyst Dan Ives boosted Tesla’s price target to $500, the highest on Wall Street, citing its advancements in autonomous driving and AI as a path to a $2 trillion market cap. X users are divided, with Tesla enthusiasts hyping the “golden age of autonomy,” while skeptics question short-term demand and competition from Waymo. Do you believe Tesla’s self-driving tech will outpace rivals?



3. Arsenal’s Saliba and Timber Sidelined for Final Match

Arsenal fans on X are reeling as defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are ruled out for the team’s last game against Southampton due to injuries. Discussions highlight Gabriel’s standout performances, with some users arguing he’s surpassed Saliba this season, while others worry about defensive depth. How will Arsenal adapt without these key players?





4. U.S. Economic Growth Forecast to Top 3%, Claims Trump Advisor

Kevin Hassett, Trump’s economic advisor, projects U.S. economic growth will exceed 3% in 2025, driven by tax policies he claims will self-finance through growth. X users are split, with supporters cheering the optimistic outlook and critics citing the Congressional Budget Office’s lower 1.8% estimate as more realistic. Can tax cuts really fuel this level of growth?



5. Taylor Zakhar Perez Named in ELLE’s Hollywood Rising Class

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s feature in ELLE Magazine’s Hollywood Rising Class of 2025 has X abuzz with excitement. Fans are praising his selective approach to projects and ambitions behind the camera, while some speculate on his potential to break into major film genres. What role do you want to see Perez tackle next?





6. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin’s Ceasefire Refusal Stirs Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia is “buying time” to prolong the war, following Putin’s refusal of a ceasefire in a call with Trump, has sparked heated X discussions. Users are debating Trump’s influence over Putin, with some questioning his motives and others skeptical of peace talk prospects. Will direct talks lead to a breakthrough or more stalemate?





7. Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Falter as Tensions Rise

Rising U.S.-Iran tensions over uranium enrichment have jeopardled fears on X that nuclear talks may collapse, with Iranian sources admitting to Reuters a lack of a “Plan B.” Users express concern over escalating rhetoric, while some speculate on the potential for diplomatic breakthroughs at the upcoming Rome talks. Can diplomacy avert a crisis?





8. X in Tanzania Restricted After Police Account Hack

Access to X in Tanzania was restricted after hackers posted explicit images and misinformation on the police’s official account, prompting widespread outrage on the platform. Users are debating whether this signals broader censorship risks or a justified response to security breaches. How should X balance free speech and platform security?





9. New TV Shows of 2025 Light Up X Conversations

From gritty dramas like Dope Girls to fantasy epics like The Wheel of Time, new 2025 TV shows are trending on X. Fans are raving about Julianne Nicholson’s performance in Dope Girls and the intense second season of SAS: Rogue Heroes, though some warn of the heavy themes in shows like Zero Day. Which new series are you streaming first?





10. NBA Playoffs 2025: Conference Finals Heat Up

The 2025 NBA conference finals, including matchups like Pacers vs. Knicks, are driving X engagement with fans sharing highlights and predictions. Sentiment ranges from excitement over close games to frustration over officiating, with some users already eyeing the Finals. Who’s your pick to win it all?

