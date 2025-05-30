Inicio > election > South Korea's presidential election set to reshape key policies South Korea's presidential election set to reshape key policies By Excelsio Media on May 30, 2025 Also in election, news, South Korea South Korean liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win next week's snap presidential election, a result that could reorient a major US ally on policies ranging from China to nuclear weapons and North Korea. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook