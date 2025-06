You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

Landslides and flash flooding triggered by days of torrential monsoon rains in India’s northeast have killed at least 22 people, officials said Saturday. Five people, including three from a single family, were killed on Saturday when their homes were buried in a mudslide in Assam state's capital city of Guwahati. Authorities in the state disconnected electricity in several areas to reduce the risk of electrocution.