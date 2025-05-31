Inicio > China > China responds after Pete Hegseth says 'the threat China poses is real' China responds after Pete Hegseth says 'the threat China poses is real' By Excelsio Media on May 31, 2025 Also in China, news, World China's representative at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore accused U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of making “groundless accusations” of rapidly developing threats by Beijing. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
