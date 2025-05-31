China responds after Pete Hegseth says 'the threat China poses is real'

China responds after Pete Hegseth says 'the threat China poses is real'

on Also in , ,
China's representative at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore accused U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of making “groundless accusations” of rapidly developing threats by Beijing.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)