Inicio > news > Zelenskyy says situation on front lines in Ukraine 'remains difficult' Zelenskyy says situation on front lines in Ukraine 'remains difficult' By Excelsio Media on May 31, 2025 Also in news, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, World Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that the situation on the front lines in Ukraine remained "difficult." Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook