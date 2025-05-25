Inicio > India > Early arrival of India's monsoon rains brings heatwave relief Early arrival of India's monsoon rains brings heatwave relief By Excelsio Media on May 25, 2025 Also in India, news Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's southernmost state of Kerala eight days earlier than usual, marking the earliest arrival in 16 years and providing the promise of a bumper harvest and relief from a gruelling heatwave. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook