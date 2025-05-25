Early arrival of India's monsoon rains brings heatwave relief

Early arrival of India's monsoon rains brings heatwave relief

on Also in ,
Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's southernmost state of Kerala eight days earlier than usual, marking the earliest arrival in 16 years and providing the promise of a bumper harvest and relief from a gruelling heatwave.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)