Facto: 1 billion meals are wasted every day worldwide

Every single day, the world discards enough food to serve over a billion meals—while more than 730 million people go hungry. This staggering paradox highlights a global crisis of inefficiency, inequality, and environmental damage.





What it means

Roughly 20% of all food produced globally is wasted. Households are the largest contributors, accounting for 60% of this waste, followed by food service (28%) and retail (12%). This translates to nearly 1 billion meals thrown away daily, even as hunger and food insecurity persist worldwide .





Behind the number

Food waste isn't just about leftovers. It includes edible food discarded due to overproduction, cosmetic standards, or expiration dates. Additionally, 13% of food is lost between harvest and market, often due to inadequate storage and transportation infrastructure .





Why you should care

- The consequences are profound:





- Environmental impact: Food waste contributes to 8–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change .





- Economic loss: The global economy loses approximately $1 trillion annually due to food waste .





- Resource depletion: Wasted food squanders precious resources like water, land, and energy.





- Reducing food waste can alleviate hunger, mitigate climate change, and conserve resources.





But sharing it might change someone's awareness.





Learn more:

