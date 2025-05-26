Inicio > Indianapolis > Alex Palou makes history as first Spanish driver to win Indianapolis 500 Alex Palou makes history as first Spanish driver to win Indianapolis 500 By Excelsio Media on May 26, 2025 Also in Indianapolis, sports Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
