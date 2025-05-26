Alex Palou makes history as first Spanish driver to win Indianapolis 500

Alex Palou makes history as first Spanish driver to win Indianapolis 500

on Also in ,
Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)