Venezuela seeks freedom - follow the events of January 9 here

Venezuela seeks freedom - follow the events of January 9 and 10 here
January 09, 2025 Excelsio Media
Following the opposition leadership, the venezuelan population took the streets in different cities to claim the criminal regime of Nicolás Madulo leaves the presidential palace.
Power transition is set to be on January 10th and the call is for a peaceful change of government, but is not predictable than the dictator leaves the power.

18:06 | On his Truth Social account elected President Donald Trump backs to President González and MC Machado on their fight for democracy.
16:35 | Referring to the episode of Machado's kidnapping, President-elect Edmundo González said that it is "very serious! The fact that María Corina is free does not minimize the fact of what happened; she was kidnapped in conditions of violence."

16:02 | Comando Venezuela said that "during the Machado's period of her kidnapping she was forced to record several videos and was later released. In the next few hours she will go to the country to explain the events."

15:38 | URGENT  Following reports of her kidnapping, María Corina Machado published a video in which she claims to be safe and well, that she was intercepted by the regime's henchmen but managed to escape. However, since the video was not posted on Machado's official account, some X users claim that it is a fake video. Sources close to Machado say that she was indeed kidnapped and forced to record the video. The current whereabouts and condition of the opposition leader are unknown.
14:50 | Opposition leader María Corina was violently intercepted by Maduro regime forces after leaving a rally in Chacao. 

14:05 | "Let no one have any doubts. What they do tomorrow will mark the end of the regime," Machado said during his speech in Chacao.

13:27 | Defying the criminal dictatorship, María Corina Machado has taken to the streets to demand the end of the regime, being cheered by thousands of people who surround her.
13:09 | Elected president Edmundo González call to population to not to be afraid. "Fear? We the venezuelans has courage. The truth has not fear. Lets go!" published on his X account. 

10: 00 | Population is on the streets since early hours, waiting for opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has only expressed herself on her X account by reposting images of the marches in different areas of the country.

9:19 | Florida's Senator Rick Scott announces a new law Act to raises the reward for Maduro to 100 million.

