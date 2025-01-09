Venezuela seeks freedom - follow the events of January 9 here

Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado and President-elect Gonzalez are peacefully expressing the voices and the WILL of the Venezuelan people with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the regime. The great Venezuelan American community in the United… pic.twitter.com/OmGPY1qCxP — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 9, 2025

16:35 | Referring to the episode of Machado's kidnapping, President-elect Edmundo González said that it is "very serious! The fact that María Corina is free does not minimize the fact of what happened; she was kidnapped in conditions of violence."



15:38 | URGENT Following reports of her kidnapping, María Corina Machado published a video in which she claims to be safe and well, that she was intercepted by the regime's henchmen but managed to escape. However, since the video was not posted on Machado's official account, some X users claim that it is a fake video. Sources close to Machado say that she was indeed kidnapped and forced to record the video. The current whereabouts and condition of the opposition leader are unknown. ¡Gran noticia! Aquí está esta mujer pantalonuda, firme con su país. #VenezuelaLibre. pic.twitter.com/4Fa4trkYRX — María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) January 9, 2025

14:50 | Opposition leader María Corina was violently intercepted by Maduro regime forces after leaving a rally in Chacao.



14:05 | "Let no one have any doubts. What they do tomorrow will mark the end of the regime," Machado said during his speech in Chacao.



13:27 | Defying the criminal dictatorship, María Corina Machado has taken to the streets to demand the end of the regime, being cheered by thousands of people who surround her. 🚨| ÚLTIMA HORA: María Corina Machado salió tras 133 días en la clandestinidad y está en la concentración convocada en la calle Élice, en el municipio Cachao en Caracas, Venezuela 🇻🇪. ¿Se atreverá el régimen asesino de Nicolás Maduro y Diosdado Cabello a detenerla? pic.twitter.com/PRjQS05AoC — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 9, 2025 13:09 | Elected president Edmundo González call to population to not to be afraid. "Fear? We the venezuelans has courage. The truth has not fear. Lets go!" published on his X account. 13:09 | Elected president Edmundo González call to population to not to be afraid. "Fear? We the venezuelans has courage. The truth has not fear. Lets go!" published on his X account.



🚨| ÚLTIMA HORA: Al grito de NO TENEMOS MIEDO, venezolanos enfrentan a colectivos motorizados chavistas que intentan impedir el paso de las manifestaciones opositoras en Chacao. 🇻🇪 Se espera que María Corina Machado se presente en minutos en estas manifestaciones. pic.twitter.com/ZLe8XcPo3B — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 9, 2025

9:19 | Florida's Senator Rick Scott announces a new law Act to raises the reward for Maduro to 100 million.

The murderous dictatorships of Maduro and Chavez killed Venezuela’s oil industry decades ago. They’ve killed the Venezuelan economy with socialist policies, and they’ve taken freedom and democracy away from their people. This has to end. Today, I’m reintroducing my STOP MADURO… pic.twitter.com/SIrGRRi9PP — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 9, 2025

18:06 | On his Truth Social account elected President Donald Trump backs to President González and MC Machado on their fight for democracy.16:02 | Comando Venezuela said that "during the Machado's period of her kidnapping she was forced to record several videos and was later released. In the next few hours she will go to the country to explain the events."