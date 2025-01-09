Navigation
Supporters of impeached South Korean president Yoon continue to pledge to protect him
January 09, 2025 Excelsio Media
Hundreds of supporters gathered once again outside the president's official residence, pledging to protect him from South Korea's national anti-corruption agency. About 150 anti-corruption agency investigators and police officers tried to detain Yoon on Friday but retreated after a tense standoff with the presidential security service that lasted over five hours.

