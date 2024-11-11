A new typhoon has made landfall in the northeastern Philippines, which has been battered by earlier storms. Typhoon Toraji entered the mountainous Luzon region Monday with sustained winds of 81 mph and is expected to weaken before blowing out to sea. Evacuations were still taking place in the late morning in areas not yet feeling the worst of the typhoon.
Philippines evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits
