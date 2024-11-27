Navigation
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that began Wednesday appears to be holding
November 27, 2024 Excelsio Media
A ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that began Wednesday appeared to be holding, as residents in cars heaped with belongings streamed back toward southern Lebanon despite warnings from Israeli and Lebanese troops that they stay away from certain areas. If it holds, the ceasefire would bring an end to nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

