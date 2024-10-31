The U.S. and South Korea on Thursday conducted a large-scale joint air exercise in response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch, according to the South Korean military. Thursday's exercise included South Korean Air Force fighters such as the F-35A, F-15K, and KF-16, as well as U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft.
South Korea and US conduct joint air drills after North Korea's missile test
