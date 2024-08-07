The United States, Australia, Canada and the Philippines staged joint air force and naval drills in what they said was a show of force to promote the rule of law in the disputed South China Sea, where China has increasingly asserted its territorial claims.
US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage drills to promote the rule of law in South China Sea
US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage drills to promote the rule of law in South China Sea
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!