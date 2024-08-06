Ukraine expects additional F-16 aircraft, and Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue their training, the President of Ukraine said. During the ceremony on the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force, F-16 fighter jets took to the skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian Air Force has begun.
Ukraine's New Wings: F-16 are Delivered to Take Off on Combat Missions
