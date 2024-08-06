Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home Ukraine war Ukraine's New Wings: F-16 are Delivered to Take Off on Combat Missions

Ukraine's New Wings: F-16 are Delivered to Take Off on Combat Missions

Ukraine's New Wings: F-16 are Delivered to Take Off on Combat Missions
August 06, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Ukraine expects additional F-16 aircraft, and Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue their training, the President of Ukraine said. During the ceremony on the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force, F-16 fighter jets took to the skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian Air Force has begun.

Share
Tags Ukraine war
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)