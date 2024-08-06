Bangladesh residents react to political transition after PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

Residents in Dhaka reacted on Tuesday as scenes appeared to calm following weeks of demonstrations that descended into violent unrest which led to longtime prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigning and fleeing the country. Bangladesh’s president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections.
