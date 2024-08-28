Nine Palestinians were killed after Israel launched a major military operation in the north of the occupied West Bank. Israel says all nine killed are militants and that the operation is aimed at preventing attacks on Israeli civilians. Palestinian health officials say the Israeli operations into Jenin and Tulkarem have blocked off access to hospitals and ripped up roads and infrastructure.
Streets in West Bank city of Jenin deserted as Israel conduct raids
