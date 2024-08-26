Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon, targeting a car in town of Sidon

Fighting resumed between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Monday, ending a short-lived calm after a heavy exchange of strikes over the weekend. State media and witnesses reported that Israeli strikes targeted the Lebanese border village of Tair Harfa and in the area of the coastal city of Sidon on Monday afternoon. A car was hit in the latter strike. It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties.
