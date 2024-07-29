Navigation
Aftermath of Israeli artillery strike in Chebaa, Lebanon

July 29, 2024 Excelsio Media
Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon on Monday. In the town of Chebaa, an artillery strike hit a home without causing injuries or deaths while earlier in the day another strike in the town of Shaqra killed two and injured three others, officials said. The attacks come as Israel mulls its response to a deadly rocket attack over the weekend that killed 12 children and teenagers in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied it was responsible for the strike.

